These seven stocks have done the worst in the 10-year bull market

When stocks hit bottom just before the start of the bull market 10 years ago, Wall Street was littered with financial crisis losers, many trading in the single digits.

CNBC looked at the price performance of S&P 500 members that have been publicly traded since the dark days of the financial crisis and found a short list of stocks that have actually declined in price since March 2009. Several of them are in the energy sector, the industry group that has had the lowest price appreciation since the S&P's low close on March 9, 2009.

The stock that lagged the most from then to now is CenturyLink, down 49 percent, followed by Apache, down 39 percent. Devon Energy is down 25 percent, while Noble Energy gained, but just 10 percent.

GE, AT&T and Campbell Soup, all household names, also made the list of the bottom 25 performers. AT&T is up 38 percent from its $29.75 close on March 9, 2009. General Electric is up 39 percent, and Campbell Soup is up 41 percent.

Some stocks in the bottom 25 have seen double digit moves off the bottom, but the stocks that top the winners' list have had huge gains, like Ulta, up 7,160 percent, or Netflix, up 6,632 percent.

The S&P 500 had hit an intraday bottom of 666, on March 6, 2009, but its low close was 676 a few days later on March 9.

Since that March 9 close, the S&P energy sector has gained 56 percent, while stocks in the top performing sector, consumer discretionary, rose 598 percent. Technology also snapped back strongly, with a gain of 522 percent and financials rose 422 percent.

CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this story.