Treasury yields slightly lower as investors await US-China trade deal

U.S. government debt prices were slightly higher, with investors monitoring ongoing U.S.-Sino trade developments and an upcoming European Central Bank meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sank to 2.688 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was barely lower at 3.069 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors are eager to know details from trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. Data out on Wednesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit remains a problem.

President Donald Trump has imposed a series of tariffs on countries like China, in an attempt to bring down his country's trade deficit. However, Wednesday's data showed that trade deficit in the U.S. hit a 10-year high in December.