Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Five Below, Constellation Brands

"Over the last decade AB InBev's EBIT margin has grown by 475bps as the company has piled on high margin acquisitions and extracted synergies... If we exclude this M&A and associated synergies we estimate that underlying organic margins would have fallen by 275bps over the same period, a difference of 750bps... We're not saying there's anything wrong with this: AB InBev's the best acquirer and integrator of businesses that we know, and here's the evidence... Nonetheless, in the absence of further transformational acquisitions – which we think unlikely owing to a combination of high leverage and likely anti-trust objections – we don't expect incremental margin growth..."