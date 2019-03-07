Disney's new 'Star Wars' Galaxy's Edge theme park lands will open earlier than expected

Fans of "Star Wars" will be able to visit the planet Batuu a bit earlier than expected.

The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday that its new "Star Wars" lands Galaxy's Edge will open on May 31 at its California park and on Aug. 29 in Florida.

Disney had previously slated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open in Anaheim in summer 2019 and in the fall in Orlando.

Batuu is a new planet not yet seen on film. It's a thriving port filled with rogue traders, droids and unique alien species. Disney park guests will be able to explore the planet's Black Spire Outpost and shops as well as pilot the Millennium Falcon and take part in an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance in two state-of-the-art rides.

CEO Bob Iger told investors at Disney's annual shareholder meeting Thursday that the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance ride, which will open at a later date, is "the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction" the park has ever seen.

Shops and restaurants will offer an array of unique merchandise and food and beverages not available in any other location.

Galaxy's Edge is part of a $2 billion investment Disney has made into its theme parks.

Iger said the company is also transforming its Epcot park and adding a "Tron"-inspired roller coaster at Magic Kingdom. It will also build a new Marvel-themed land at Disney California Adventure and a "Zootopia"-inspired land in Shanghai. Disney Land Paris will open a Marvel-themed hotel as well as "Star Wars" and "Frozen" content.