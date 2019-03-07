Watch live: ECB's Draghi speaks after interest rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, gives an update on euro zone's monetary policy at a press conference.

The ECB left its interest rates unchanged during its policy latest meeting on Thursday. It also announced that it will launch another program to stimulate bank lending in the euro zone, for a third time. The first two programs were introduced in 2014 and then in March of 2016.

At its last meeting in January, Draghi warned at the time that geopolitical uncertainty was creating economic disruption that policymakers must consider.