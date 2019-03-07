European stocks seen lower amid trade uncertainty; ECB decision due

European shares are poised to open lower Thursday taking cue from Asia and Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 35 points at 7,161; the DAX 30 is seen down by 41 points at 11,546; and the CAC 40 is set to start lower by 13 points at 5,275; according to IG.

Investors are taking a cautious approach as they wait for further details on a possible trade agreement between China and the U.S. As a result, Asian stocks traded mostly lower on Thursday.

Furthermore, data out on Wednesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit remains a problem. President Donald Trump has imposed a series of tariffs on countries like China, in an attempt to bring down his country's trade deficit. However, fresh data showed that this hit a 10-year high in December.

As trade talks between the world's largest economies continue, there's fresh tensions regarding Huawei. The Chinese firm filled a lawsuit against the U.S. government, claiming the law which bans it from selling equipment to government agencies is unconstitutional.

In Europe, there is also strong focus on politics. The Italian government said it is looking to join the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and the future of Brexit is still uncertain.

The European Central Bank is holding a monetary policy meeting later Thursday. President Mario Draghi will address the press at 1.30 p.m. London time.

In terms of earnings, Hugo Boss, Merck, Vonovia and Aviva are set to update investors.