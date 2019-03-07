This fire-resistant home is the next line of defense against climate change   

It is impossible to build a fully fireproof home, but researchers are now focused on making homes at least fire resistant. They have to, because climate change is increasing the intensity of wildfires around the world, putting billions of dollars' worth of real estate literally in the line of fire.

Wildfires destroyed more U.S. homes and buildings last year than at any other point in recorded history, and the eight most destructive years for wildfires ever have been in the last 13 years.

"There is no reason to think they are going to get better," said Roy Wright, CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. "You look at this kind of impact — the variations in the climate we have had, we are far more susceptible to the size and intensity of fires."

Roughly 14,000 homes burned to the ground in just two of the enormous California wildfires last year. Wildfire damage to both residential and commercial property in California alone last year totaled nearly $19 billion, according to CoreLogic. The rainy season in California is getting shorter and the droughts more prolonged, meaning there is simply more combustible material and more opportunity for wildfires.