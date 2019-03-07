How to give your boss bad news—and still look so good they'll want to give you a raise

No matter how hard you try to prevent problems in the workplace, it's inevitable that something will go horribly wrong — and that you'll need to tell your boss.

But reacting emotionally by hysterically spurting out a lengthy backstory or excuse won't fix the situation. It could put you at risk of losing your boss' trust in your problem-solving abilities.

Bad things are going to happen. But if you can deliver bad news in a way that gives your boss confidence that you're calm, cool and in control, you'll be surprised how quickly your reputation grows. In fact, they might be so impressed by how you handled the situation that you'll get promoted. Here are five steps to doing just that: