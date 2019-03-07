China's Huawei sues the US, claiming it shouldn't be blocked from selling to federal government

Huawei argues that the provision in the NDAA in which it is explicitly named is really a "bill of attainder" — wherein a legislative act pronounces a specific individual or group guilty of some offense and punishes them without due process. That's forbidden by the U.S. Constitution. The company's lawyers also argued that Section 889 is unlawful because it violates Huawei's right to due process, meaning the firm cannot hear the evidence against it and fight that in court.

Huawei's legal team is essentially arguing that, by including the provision in the legislation and banning the company's sales to federal agencies in law, Congress is unconstitutionally acting as a judiciary.

The federal district court where the lawsuit is filed will make a decision on whether Huawei's lawsuit will hold. Either side — Huawei or the U.S. government — can appeal that decision. A court has the power to invalidate a part of legislation without ripping apart the entire law. So, in theory, Huawei could get Section 889 thrown out.

Huawei will be hoping that by getting Section 889 of the NDAA scrapped, it could open the door for conversations with the U.S. government.

Glen Nager, lead counsel for Huawei and partner at Jones Day, claimed Thursday to CNBC that the American law is "hurting Huawei's customers in the United States."

"It's damaging Huawei's reputation and it's limiting the ability of Huawei to provide its innovative products, including 5G, to consumers in the United States," he added. "Huawei hopes that it can engage in a constructive conversation with the president and his administration over how to bring these innovative technologies and Huawei competition to the United States while providing full assurance of security for the United States of America."

Huawei has long argued that its absence from the U.S. market will hamper competition in the next generation of mobile networking technology — a claim that experts have contested.

The technology firm is also fighting fires on other fronts. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada in December and was accused of breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran. She faces extradition to the U.S. But the CFO's lawyers are now suing Canadian authorities, alleging they arrested, detained and searched her in violation of her constitutional rights.