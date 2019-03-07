Shares of LaCroix maker National Beverage crater 16% after blaming poor earnings on 'injustice'

Shares of National Beverage Corp., the maker of popular seltzer water LaCroix, skidded 16 percent after the company blamed a drop in sales and profit on "injustice."

"We are truly sorry for these results stated above. Negligence nor mismanagement nor woeful acts of God were not the reasons – much of this was the result of injustice! Managing a brand is not so different from caring for someone who becomes handicapped. Brands do not see or hear, so they are at the mercy of their owners or care providers who must preserve the dignity and special character that the brand exemplifies. It is important that LaCroix's true character is not devalued intentionally − in any way. National Beverage Corp. is and will remain the preeminent innovator that adds zest and authenticity to the 'sparkling water' phenomenon in North America," stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.