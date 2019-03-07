Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization in New York court

President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney and fixer Michael Cohen on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, claiming his former company has failed to pay "fees and costs" owed to Cohen.

Cohen argues that the Trump Organization, where Cohen worked for roughly as an executive vice president and special counsel to Trump, had a "contractual agreement" to compensate Cohen and "to pay attorneys' fees and costs incurred" by Cohen related to his "work with and on behalf of the Organization and its principals, directors, and officers."

That work involves special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing Russia investigation, the filing says, as well as "multiple congressional hearings."

Attorneys and spokespersons for Cohen did not immediately reply to CNBC's requests for information about the reported lawsuit.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.