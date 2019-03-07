Nintendo has revealed a virtual reality headset based around its Labo line of cardboard gaming accessories for the Switch gaming console.

The device is Nintendo's first foray into VR since it release the Virtual Boy in 1995, a console that was marketed as the first capable of stereoscopic 3D graphics — but widely panned as a commercial failure.

It's evocative of Google's Cardboard, a simple $15 headset with a cardboard casing and VR goggles for people to use with their smartphones. In Nintendo's case, the headset is intended to be attached to the Switch.

The Labo VR kit comes with no straps, Nintendo said. Instead, it's slipped onto the Switch and held up close to a player's eyes. It costs around $80, comes with an alien shooter game and hits the shelves on April 12.