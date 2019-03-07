UK opposition Labour will not support new Brexit referendum in all circumstances -The Independent

circumstances -The Independent@

March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.

The sources said Labour is not advocating a referendum on anything other than a "damaging Tory Brexit" deal, the report https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-brexit-eu-referendum-membe r s - d e a l - j e r e m y - c o r b y n - t h e r e s a - m a y - a 8 8 1 3 0 4 1 . h t m l said. The confirmation that Labour would only support a public vote on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's deal was likely to anger Labour's pro-European Union members of parliament, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)