8 secrets to getting everything you want in life

"It's not just procrastination and inaction that throw us off in life. It's also action toward the wrong goal. Many people only focus on their financial net worth. But to get everything you want in life, you need the right metric: your lifestyle net worth.

You can easily calculate yours right now. Rank yourself on a scale of 1 to 10 in what I call the four pillars of the good life: health, wealth, love, and happiness. Your health net worth relates to your body. Wealth is your financial net worth. By love, I mean friends, family, and romance. Finally, how happy are you? How calm are you when you wake up? How much stress do you experience? Average those four numbers and you get your lifestyle net worth. That's the number you should focus on."

—Tai Lopez, investor and advisor to multiple multimillion-dollar businesses, who has built an eight-figure online empire; connect with Tai on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube