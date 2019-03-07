Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Costco, Eventbrite and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Costco jumped more than 4 percent in extended trading Thursday following the release of the company's mixed second-quarter earnings. The retail company posted earnings of $2.01 per share on revenues of $35.40 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $1.69 on revenues of $35.67 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Costco's same-store sales increased 5.4 percent, slightly below expectations of 5.6 percent increase. E-commerce sales increased 24 percent.

Eventbrite shares tanked more than 25 percent after hours Thursday based on a dismal first-quarter earnings outlook. The ticketing website posted a fourth-quarter loss of 17 cents per share, larger than the expected loss of 14 cents per share surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue was $75.9 million, topping estimates of $73.2 million.

Eventbrite sees first-quarter revenues between $80 and $84 million, compared to the $91 million forecast by analysts.

American Outdoors shares dropped more than 6 percent in extended trading Wednesday following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the firearms company posted adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents on revenues of $162 million. Wall Street expected earnings per share of 12 cents on revenues of $161 million, according to Refintiv.

The company had strong growth in the "Hunting & Shooting product categories, as well as our Cutlery & Tool product categories," said CEO James Debney. However, the growth was "offset by lower sales in our Electro-Optics division, driven by ongoing weakness in the firearms market," he said.

Shares of Camping World fell more than 8 percent after market close Thursday following weak fourth-quarter earnings. The camping retailer reported a loss of 26 cents per share, 44 cents below Refinitiv estimates. Revenue was $982 million, while the Street forecast $975 million.

Shares of Okta plummeted more than 8 percent in extended trading after issuing dismal first-quarter and full-year earnings guidance. The software company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 4 cents per share on revenues of $115 million. Analysts predicted a loss per share of 8 cents on revenues of $108 million.

Shares of Marvell Technology fell more than 2 percent after hours Thursday following its fourth-quarter earnings. The semiconductor manufacturing company posted $745 million in revenue, topping estimates of $740 million. Earnings per share were 25 cents, in line with Refinitiv estimates.

The stock reacted negatively to the company's weak first-quarter earnings per share and revenue guidance. Marvell sees revenues of about $650 million, below the estimated $718 million. The company expects earnings per share between 12 and 16 cents, while analysts saw 23 cents.