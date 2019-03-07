VISIT CNBC.COM

The most stressful job in America pays $26,802—here are the other 9

A firefighter calls for water as a mobile home park burns in the Sylmar Fire in Sylmar, California.
David McNew | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Most people think their jobs are stressful, but some may be more entitled to complain than others.

A survey conducted by CareerCast found that 78 percent of people feel unduly stressed at work, rating their job stress at a seven or higher on a 10-point scale — that's up from the 69 percent who said the same only two years ago.

The biggest career stressor? Dealing with frequent, hard deadlines — 38 percent of people agreed on this point. Growth potential and interacting with the public tied for second place, with 14 percent of people naming each of these the top culprit.

Throw some danger into the job description and you've got the perfect storm, at least according to an analysis by CareerCast.

After evaluating 200 occupations on 11 different factors, including travel demands, environmental conditions, physical demands, deadlines, interacting with the public, working in the public eye, growth potential, competition in the field, hazards encountered on a regular basis, responsibility for the safety of others, and potential for harm and/or death, CareerCast found that the following 10 jobs were the most stressful in the U.S.

10. Taxi driver

Business man talking with taxi driver
Aidon | Photodisc | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $24,880
Projected job growth through 2026: 5 percent

9. Senior Corporate Executive

Senior businessman working on laptop in modern office
boggy22 | iStock | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $104,700
Projected job growth through 2026: 8 percent

8. Public relations executive

Success is a collaborative effort
AJ_Watt | E+ | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $111,280
Projected job growth through 2026: 10 percent

7. News reporter

Journalists attending a press conference held by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in the White House.
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
Annual median salary: $39,370
Projected job growth through 2026: -10 percent

6. Event coordinator

Event Planner
Jetta Productions | Getty Images

Annual median salary: $48,290
Projected job growth through 2026: 11 percent

5. Broadcaster

Reporter covering news of car accident.'n
simonkr | E+ | Getty Images
Annual median salary: $62,910
Projected job growth through 2026: 0 percent

4. Police Officer

A police officer writes a ticket to a motorist in Washington, D.C.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Annual median salary: $62,050
Projected job growth through 2026: 23 percent

3. Airline Pilot

Male pilot with clipboard preparing in airplane cockpit
Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek | Caiaimage | Getty Images
Annual median salary: $111,930
Projected job growth through 2026: 4 percent

2. Firefighter

A firefighter calls for water as a mobile home park burns in the Sylmar Fire in Sylmar, California.
David McNew | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Annual median salary: $49,080
Projected job growth through 2026: 7 percent

1. Enlisted military personnel

U.S. soldiers 2nd Infantry Division participate in Key Resolve/Foal Eagle exercise in Pocheon, South Korea.
Chung Sung-Jun | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Annual median salary: $26,802
(The Bureau of Labor Statistics does not have a projected job growth figure for this occupation.)

