The most stressful job in America pays $26,802—here are the other 9

Most people think their jobs are stressful, but some may be more entitled to complain than others.

A survey conducted by CareerCast found that 78 percent of people feel unduly stressed at work, rating their job stress at a seven or higher on a 10-point scale — that's up from the 69 percent who said the same only two years ago.

The biggest career stressor? Dealing with frequent, hard deadlines — 38 percent of people agreed on this point. Growth potential and interacting with the public tied for second place, with 14 percent of people naming each of these the top culprit.

Throw some danger into the job description and you've got the perfect storm, at least according to an analysis by CareerCast.

After evaluating 200 occupations on 11 different factors, including travel demands, environmental conditions, physical demands, deadlines, interacting with the public, working in the public eye, growth potential, competition in the field, hazards encountered on a regular basis, responsibility for the safety of others, and potential for harm and/or death, CareerCast found that the following 10 jobs were the most stressful in the U.S.