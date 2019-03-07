Tech

The Queen just posted on Instagram for the first time

  • Queen Elizabeth II published her first ever Instagram post on Thursday.
  • Sent via the Royal Family’s Instagram account, the post shared a photograph of a letter sent to her great-great grandfather Prince Albert in 1843.
Queen Elizabeth II
 Bethany Clarke | Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II posted on Instagram for the first time ever on Thursday, documenting an ancestral discovery she made on a visit to London's Science Museum.

The U.K. monarch shared a photo of a letter written to her great-great grandfather Prince Albert – husband of Queen Victoria – in 1843.

"It seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post at the Science Museum which has long championed technology," the Queen wrote alongside the image, which was posted via the Royal Family's Instagram account.

She then signed off as "Elizabeth R."

The letter featured in the post was sent to Prince Albert by Charles Babbage, a mathematician and early computer pioneer.

View this post on Instagram

Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

