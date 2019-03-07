The Queen just posted on Instagram for the first time

Queen Elizabeth II posted on Instagram for the first time ever on Thursday, documenting an ancestral discovery she made on a visit to London's Science Museum.

The U.K. monarch shared a photo of a letter written to her great-great grandfather Prince Albert – husband of Queen Victoria – in 1843.

"It seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post at the Science Museum which has long championed technology," the Queen wrote alongside the image, which was posted via the Royal Family's Instagram account.

She then signed off as "Elizabeth R."

The letter featured in the post was sent to Prince Albert by Charles Babbage, a mathematician and early computer pioneer.