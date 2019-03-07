Dow set to fall | Huawei sues the US | Amazon joint health venture is named

Huawei is suing the U.S. over a law that bans government agencies from buying the Chinese tech giant's equipment. It claims the legislation is unconstitutional, as it goes on the front foot following months of political pressure. (CNBC)



CNBC has learned President Donald Trump had a private meeting this week with close advisors to discuss a wide range of topics, including the 2020 election — and concerns about possibly facing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic National Committee announced that Fox News will not host any of its presidential primary debates in the 2019-2020 cycle, citing an article in The New Yorker that characterized the outlet as an agent of the White House. (CNBC)



Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen gave the House Intelligence Committee documents that reveal alleged editing to the statement he used to lie to Congress in 2017 about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. (CNBC)



Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," he said. (NBC News)

The Amazon (AMZN), J.P. Morgan (JPM), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) health-care joint venture finally has a name: Haven. Prior to the big reveal, many industry insiders referred to the venture as "ABC" or "ABJ." (CNBC)



Amazon (AMZN) will close all of its 87 pop-up locations in the U.S. in April. The company is also planning to open dozens of grocery stores and potentially thousands of Amazon Go stores, according to earlier reports. (CNBC)



Sears is back into court, less than one month after emerging from bankruptcy protection. The retailer was sued by Stanley Black & Decker, which accused it of breach of contract and trademark infringement. (Reuters)