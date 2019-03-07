Dow set to fall | Huawei sues the US | Amazon joint health venture is named

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning as investors remained focused on U.S.-China relations. The Dow and S&P 500 on Wednesday had their lowest closes since Feb. 14. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all down three straight sessions, and are on track to post their worst week of 2019. (CNBC)
* Cramer: Stockholders are suffering from FOBS, fear of big sellers (CNBC)
Earnings reports out this morning come from Barnes & Noble (BKS), H&R Block (HRB), and Kroger (KR), while Costco (COST), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Camping World (CWH), El Pollo Loco (LOCO), and Okta (OKTA) are among the companies releasing quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
The Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government issues its revised report on fourth-quarter productivity. The European Central Bank concludes its policy meeting with an interest rate decision and policy statement at 7:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)