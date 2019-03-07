Morning Brief

Dow set to fall | Huawei sues the US | Amazon joint health venture is named

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning as investors remained focused on U.S.-China relations. The Dow and S&P 500 on Wednesday had their lowest closes since Feb. 14. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all down three straight sessions, and are on track to post their worst week of 2019. (CNBC)

* Cramer: Stockholders are suffering from FOBS, fear of big sellers (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning come from Barnes & Noble (BKS), H&R Block (HRB), and Kroger (KR), while Costco (COST), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Camping World (CWH), El Pollo Loco (LOCO), and Okta (OKTA) are among the companies releasing quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

The Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government issues its revised report on fourth-quarter productivity. The European Central Bank concludes its policy meeting with an interest rate decision and policy statement at 7:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Huawei is suing the U.S. over a law that bans government agencies from buying the Chinese tech giant's equipment. It claims the legislation is unconstitutional, as it goes on the front foot following months of political pressure. (CNBC)

* Huawei CFO defense will center on Trump's trade comments (CNBC)

CNBC has learned President Donald Trump had a private meeting this week with close advisors to discuss a wide range of topics, including the 2020 election — and concerns about possibly facing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic National Committee announced that Fox News will not host any of its presidential primary debates in the 2019-2020 cycle, citing an article in The New Yorker that characterized the outlet as an agent of the White House. (CNBC)

* Trump fires back at DNC (USA Today)

Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen gave the House Intelligence Committee documents that reveal alleged editing to the statement he used to lie to Congress in 2017 about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. (CNBC)

* Cohen told lawyer to seek Trump pardon (WSJ)
* Trump's former campaign chief Manafort to be sentenced today for bank and tax fraud (Reuters)

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," he said. (NBC News)

The Amazon (AMZN), J.P. Morgan (JPM), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) health-care joint venture finally has a name: Haven. Prior to the big reveal, many industry insiders referred to the venture as "ABC" or "ABJ." (CNBC)

* Health records giant Epic temporarily halts additions to its app store because of privacy concerns (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) will close all of its 87 pop-up locations in the U.S. in April. The company is also planning to open dozens of grocery stores and potentially thousands of Amazon Go stores, according to earlier reports. (CNBC)

* Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores (CNBC)

Sears is back into court, less than one month after emerging from bankruptcy protection. The retailer was sued by Stanley Black & Decker, which accused it of breach of contract and trademark infringement. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported quarterly profit of 43 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. However, the apparel retailer's revenue fell slightly short of Wall Street forecasts. American Eagle also forecast weaker-than-expected current quarter profit, as it spends more on marketing and new store openings.

Allergan (AGN) said a new treatment for depression failed in three late-stage studies, and the drugmaker added that it was deeply disappointed in the results. Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper has been pushing Allergan, which also makes Botox, to consider selling itself.

General Electric (GE) has hired an investment bank to explore a possible sale of its stake in a renewable energy joint venture, according to a Reuters report. GE is partners with Italy's Enel in the venture, and the stake is said to be worth more than $1 billion.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is getting some help from the Defense and Energy departments in its dispute with the FTC over smartphone royalties, according to the Wall Street Journal, supporting Qualcomm's contention that losses in a court battle could hurt its ability to compete with China's Huawei.

Apple (AAPL) has announced it's bringing 1,200 employees to a San Diego office over the next three years, growing its presence right in the backyard of its current legal rival Qualcomm.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) was downgraded to sector perform from top pick at RBC Capital Markets in a valuation call, among other factors.

WATERCOOLER

Idris Elba is Warner Bros. choice to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the "Suicide Squad" sequel, according to Variety. The original film was a massive box office success when it hit theaters in 2016, grossing $746 million worldwide.

