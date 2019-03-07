Your first trade for Thursday, March 7

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Starbucks

BK was a buyer of the Oil & Gas ETF

Chris Verrone was a buyer of Facebook

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Zynga

Trader disclosure: On March 6, 2019 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTII, GWPH, HAL, HK.APH, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KSHB, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is on the advisory board of Tikun Olam, TGOD, CCTV, Canndescent, and MJ Holdings. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, TLRY, CRON, APH. Tim sold TLRY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Chris Verrone is long BAC.Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, BHC, CAR, CGC, CRON, EVGN, GE, JCP, LEN, MJNA, OSTK, PFE, RAD, SNAP, SQ, T, TWTR. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock CPB, CUBA, CXO, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, KO, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, T, WAB, WDR.