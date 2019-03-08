Asia Markets

Asia stocks set to decline on fears of slowing global economy

  • Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225.
  • Shares in Australia were lower in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, shares slipped amid fresh concerns over the global economy.

Stocks in Asia were set to see opening declines on Friday on the back of an overnight slide in shares stateside, as investors grappled with fresh concerns over the state of the global economy.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,125, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,456.01.

Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia fell around 0.5 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors seeing declines. The heavily weighted financial subindex shed approximately 0.8 percent as bank shares slipped.

European Central Bank slashes growth forecast

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200.23 points to close at 25,473.23 and the S&P 500 declined 0.8 percent to finish its trading day at 2,748.93. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1 percent to close at 7,421.46. The indexes posted their fourth consecutive loss.

Those moves downward came on the back of the European Central Bank (ECB) cutting its growth forecast for 2019 and announcing a fresh round of stimulus to aid banks in the region.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank cut its growth estimate to 1.1 percent, down from a 1.7 percent expansion forecast released in December.

The ECB's announcements come amid lingering concerns over a possible economic slowdown across the globe. The Bank of Canada said Wednesday there was "increased uncertainty" around future rate hikes, while Australia's fourth-quarter GDP expanded at a pace of just 0.2 percent. In the U.S., meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has already signaled it will be "patient" in raising rates.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.598 after seeing an earlier low around 96.8.

The Japanese yen, often regarded as a safe-haven currency, traded at 111.59 against the dollar after highs around 111.5 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7019 after declining from the $0.705 handle in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

