Asia stocks set to decline on fears of slowing global economy

Stocks in Asia were set to see opening declines on Friday on the back of an overnight slide in shares stateside, as investors grappled with fresh concerns over the state of the global economy.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,125, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,456.01.

Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia fell around 0.5 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors seeing declines. The heavily weighted financial subindex shed approximately 0.8 percent as bank shares slipped.