Crunch Brexit votes are coming that could trigger yet more political chaos

Time is running out for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to get a deal done before Britain is officially supposed to leave the EU on March 29.

May has already agreed a draft withdrawal deal with Brussels that sets the terms by which the U.K. leaves the bloc. Among other things this includes what money is owed, how citizens will be treated, as well as what happens at the land border between EU-member the Republic of Ireland and U.K.-ruled Northern Ireland.

However, the U.K. Parliament has to approve the terms and in the first "meaningful vote," back in January, lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected the 585-page treaty. Most of the dissatisfaction centered around a safety net arrangement known as the "Irish backstop."

The backstop is designed to ensure that should Britain and the EU fail to resolve their future trading arrangements, there can be no possibility of a physical border being erected within the island of Ireland.

It is hated by Euroskeptic lawmakers who fear it will trap the U.K. into a never-ending customs union with Europe. This is seen as the main reason May's deal failed at the first vote and efforts to overcome this are underway before a second meaningful vote is to be held.

Britain's top lawyer, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, has been in Brussels trying to negotiate terms that will satisfy doubtful lawmakers but has, so far, gained little success. On Friday, Cox is to return to Europe's de facto capital to try again.