Captain Marvel's Brie Larsen says she 'always felt scared of' money—here's why

Highly-anticipated superhero flick "Captain Marvel," starring Brie Larson, hits screens nationwide today.
At just 29, Larson has already earned herself an Oscar for her work in the 2016 drama "Room," made her directorial debut with 2017 indie-comedy "Unicorn Store," and now will go down in history as Marvel's first female superhero.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Larson was paid $5 million for playing Captain Marvel, far surpassing what Robert Downey Jr. made for the first "Iron Man" film ($500,000) and what Chadwick Boseman made for the first "Black Panther" film ($2 million). Gal Gadot earned just $300,000 for her role as "Wonder Woman."
But despite a super hero's payday, the actress wasn't always comfortable with money.
"I wouldn't say I had a surplus [amount] of money until about two years ago," she tells Marie Claire. "It's still a fresh experience for me and, because I never had it, I always felt scared of it."