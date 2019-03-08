Elizabeth Warren pushes to break up big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook

Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a plan Friday to break up massive technology companies such as Amazon and Facebook, the clearest proposal yet in the 2020 presidential race to limit the growth of Silicon Valley.

In a blog post, the Democratic candidate from Massachusetts wrote that she wants to make "big, structural changes to the tech sector to promote more competition." Those overhauls would include "breaking up" Amazon, Facebook and Google — companies that have come under scrutiny for both their protection of user data and consolidation of services such as e-commerce and digital advertising.

"Today's big tech companies have too much power — too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy," Warren wrote. "They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation."

Though Warren's blog post did mention Apple, her campaign said the plan would affect the tech behemoth. The company could have to choose between running its App Store or building its own apps, Warren spokeswoman Saloni Sharma said.

Warren's proposal comes as pockets of the 2020 Democratic primary field have called for more drastic action to protect both consumers and workers from what they call Silicon Valley abuses. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has floated legislation to protect consumer data amid concerns about what user information Facebook shares with third-party companies.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent running for president as a Democrat, has repeatedly targeted Amazon by urging it to boost wages and benefits for workers.

Warren says her plan would have two planks. The senator writes that she would push to pass legislation to designate certain companies "platform utilities." She defines those as "companies with an annual global revenue of $25 billion or more" that "offer to the public an online marketplace, an exchange, or a platform for connecting third parties."

Warren writes:

These companies would be prohibited from owning both the platform utility and any participants on that platform. Platform utilities would be required to meet a standard of fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory dealing with users. Platform utilities would not be allowed to transfer or share data with third parties.

Various parties would have the right to sue over the violation of those rules. A company in violation would have to pay a fine worth 5 percent of annual revenue.

Under this standard, Amazon Marketplace — where third-party vendors sell products — would get split from AmazonBasics, the company's in-house brand, Warren wrote. Google would have to spin off its search business, among other services.

The senator also said she would appoint regulators to undo what she called "anti-competitive mergers," such as Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods, Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram and Google's purchase of Waze.

"Here's what will change: Small businesses would have a fair shot to sell their products on Amazon without the fear of Amazon pushing them out of business," Warren wrote. "Google couldn't smother competitors by demoting their products on Google Search. Facebook would face real pressure from Instagram and WhatsApp to improve the user experience and protect our privacy. Tech entrepreneurs would have a fighting chance to compete against the tech giants."

Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests to comment on Warren's plan.

Apple is currently embroiled in a legal fight at the Supreme Court over its electronic marketplace, the App Store. If the company loses, the iPhone owners who brought the case will be permitted to move forward with an antitrust suit against the company for allegedly inflating prices.

Apple has said it cannot be sued over the matter. A decision is expected by late June.﻿

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.