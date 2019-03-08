Here's how much money you need to make to be in the top 1 percent in 8 different countries

The income required to be in the top 1 percent varies greatly depending on what country you live in.
The amount you need to earn in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, for example, is eleven times as much as it takes in India, a developing market. That's a according to a recent Bloomberg analysis of how much the top 1 percent earn, spend and owe in taxes.
Here's the full breakdown of the annual pretax income you need to be among the top 1 percent of earners in various countries. The figures below, from Bloomberg, are in 2017 U.S. dollars.
India: $81,000
China: $105,000
Canada: $190,000
France: $215,000
United Kingdom: $290,000
United States: $478,000
Singapore: $694,000
United Arab Emirates: $891,000