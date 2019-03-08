Gap, Lyft, Barbie and Bud: Here's what brands are doing for International Women's Day

Create & Cultivate is an events organizer, community website and blog aimed at inspiring young women in their careers (it also works with brands — it ran a tour for Amazon in its promotion of the documentary "Lorena"). For those lucky enough to be heading to South by South West, it's running an event in Austin, Texas on March 10 (not part of the official SXSW program) featuring investor Sarah Kunst, pro-surfer Bruna Schmitz and Diageo's senior vice president of Whiskey, Sophie Kelly. Brands are getting on board, with sponsors including Mastercard, Volvo and Chandon.