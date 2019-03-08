Jeff Bezos is finally ending secrecy over Amazon's role in carbon emissions

Amazon can be relentless in pursuit of its goals — making two-day shipping possible anywhere in the U.S. and building its own fleet of cargo planes are good examples. But when it comes to one of society's biggest challenges, dealing with climate change, the online giant has not been seen as a corporate leader. That is beginning to change.

Amazon recently announced its Shipment Zero goal, under which the company aims to have 50 percent of all deliveries reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Amazon also is finally tracking its carbon footprint and for the first time will release a carbon report this year. It's a type of climate change disclosure that has become more common among major corporations but which the Jeff Bezos-led company has long resisted.

"Amazon has not been a leader when it comes to disclosing its carbon footprint," said Sue Reid, vice president of climate and energy for Ceres, a nonprofit that advocates investors and companies to tackle sustainability issues like climate change.

True to form, Amazon is going its own way with the climate report. Rather than releasing its findings to the CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project — an organization that collects data from major companies every year and compiles it into what the nonprofit claims to be the most comprehensive collection of self-reported environmental information — Amazon is developing its own approach to tracking and reporting carbon emissions.

Amazon would not disclose how it plans to achieve net zero status or report its carbon emissions beyond its blog post.