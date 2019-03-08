Kathy Griffin splurges on the same luxury as billionaires Mark Cuban and Bill Gates

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin tends to be careful when it comes to money. She has no debt, paid $10.5 million for her house in "cash outright" and called her credit score "ridiculous," in a good way, in a recent interview with The Cut.

Still, there's one thing she's consistently willing to splurge on, she says: Traveling by private jet.

To Griffin, paying for a private flight is worth the money because of the peace of mind it gives her. "I have so many threats on my life and I'm going through my mother having dementia and my sister dying," she says. "I'm in a very painful civil suit with a neighbor, I've had a break up after seven years, and I don't know what my future is, so now, I'm the crazy lady who travels with her puppies everywhere."

She acknowledges that not going commercial is an extravagance: "It's definitely a splurge," Griffin says. "The day I have to stop flying private, I will." But for now, Griffin is doing just fine financially: "My net worth is $35 million," she says.