10 cities where mortgage payments are cheaper than rent

Many financial experts say owning rather than renting a home is a good way to build wealth.

If you're in that camp, there's some good news: Personal finance website LendingTree found that in many desirable U.S. cities — including Miami, Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas — the area's median monthly mortgage payment is less than the median monthly rent.

Overall, the analysis found that 20 out of the 50 metro areas looked at had lower median monthly mortgage payments than rent. Four of the top 10 are in Florida, where low wages and too few rental units are major factors in Florida's "rent affordability crisis," according to LendingTree.

It's important to note that LendingTree's analysis did not take into account down payments, saving for which can be one of the biggest obstacles aspiring homeowners face. As CNBC reported based on a 2018 analysis by HotPads, "for the average renter buying the median-priced home in America, it will take about 6½ years to save for a 20 percent mortgage down payment."

But if you're planning or looking to buy, here are the US metro areas that boast cheaper median monthly mortgage payments than median monthly rent payments, according to LendingTree:

10. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median rent: $1,121

Median mortgage: $1,037

Difference between rent and mortgage: $84

9. Riverside, California

Median rent: $1,369

Median mortgage: $1,280

Difference between rent and mortgage: $89

8. Jacksonville, Florida

Median rent: $1,140

Median mortgage: $1,048

Difference between rent and mortgage: $91

7. Washington, D.C.

Median rent: $1,819

Median mortgage: $1,727

Difference between rent and mortgage: $92

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

Median rent: $1,198

Median mortgage: $1,102

Difference between rent and mortgage: $96

5. Denver, Colorado

Median rent: $1,362

Median mortgage: $1,252

Difference between rent and mortgage: $110

4. Tampa, Florida

Median rent: $1,192

Median mortgage: $1,072

Difference between rent and mortgage: $120

3. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median rent: $1,318

Median mortgage: $1,163

Difference between rent and mortgage: $155

2. Orlando, Florida

Median rent: $1,263

Median mortgage: $1,036

Difference between rent and mortgage: $227

1. Miami, Florida

Median rent: $1,477

Median mortgage: $1,215

Difference between rent and mortgage: $262

Other cool cities that have a lower monthly median mortgage payment include Houston, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, San Antonio, Austin, Memphis and Dallas.

LendingTree used U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the median cost to own and rent in the nation's 50 largest metro statistical areas. You can find LendingTree's full analysis here.

