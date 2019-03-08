As we move further into 2019, it's important to recognize that although there have been lots of improvement in workplace diversity, one area that still needs work is the recruiting and the job search process.

Great candidates are often left out in the cold due to unconscious bias or poor hiring practices. Men and women each undertake their job searches very differently, and recruiters don't necessarily recognize these nuances, which can hurt their chances of attracting a diverse talent pool.

That's according to LinkedIn's new "Gender Insights Report," which sheds light on how gender affects the behaviors and interactions between candidates and employers. The data, "based on billions of interactions," is very telling.

Whether you're a man or a woman on the job hunt, here are some surprising conclusions to take note of, along with tips that will ensure you get a fair shot at being considered for an open job role:

1. Both men and women are open to new job opportunities at nearly the same rate (90 percent and 88 percent, respectively).

Advice to job seekers: Keep it up. It's healthy to look for new opportunities. Do your research and get a clear sense of your market value. Look closely into the employer's website and job listing to make sure the company culture and role reflects what you're looking for. Are there flexible benefits? Are your missions aligned? If you have connections who previously worked (or currently do) at the company, ask about their experience.

2. Women are more selective in their job search. They apply to 20 percent fewer jobs compared to men. Why? They're more likely to apply only when they feel they meet 100 percent of the requirements, whereas men will apply after meeting just 60 percent of the requirements.

Advice to job seekers: If you see a position you want, but don't feel entirely qualified for, be willing to stretch it out and apply for the job anyway. Don't screen yourself out of a process where you may be considered.