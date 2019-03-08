VISIT CNBC.COM

This is how many of the 280,000 homes in Austin Jeff Bezos can afford to buy

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Forget a dream home, the world's richest billionaires can essentially afford to buy entire cities.

Jeff Bezos spent much of his childhood in Texas, and it turns out the Amazon CEO is now wealthy enough to buy every home in state capital Austin, which would cost about $129.9 billion, according to real estate site Redfin. That's approximately 280,000 single-family homes, condos and townhouses, according to the company.

He could also afford the Washington, D.C.'s 200,000 homes, worth a total of $131.5 billion, according to Redfin.

Of course, a billionaire's net worth isn't isn't comprised of cash alone. Bezos, the richest person in modern history, who is currently worth $134.4 billion, would have to liquidate his roughly 80 million shares of Amazon stock, which accounted for more than 90 percent of his wealth as of October. And he might have to sell his handful of multimillion-dollar properties around the country.

Redfin calculated the aggregate value of homes in US cities with more than 1,000 homes in order to determine which of the world's richest people could hypothetically afford to buy every single home in the city. Aggregate values are based on Redfin's own estimates for each home's value and exclude properties like apartment buildings with rental units.

Ironically, Bezos doesn't have enough wealth to buy every home in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered. Redfin estimates that Seattle's roughly 230,000 homes are worth a total of $182.9 billion.

How Bill Gates helped Jeff Bezos become the richest person in the world
But it's not only Bezos who can afford to own every home in a city.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (the world's second-richest person, worth $97.4 billion, according to Forbes) could buy the roughly 310,000 homes located in Charlotte, North Carolina, which Redfin estimates would cost $92.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the costliest city that the iconic investor Warren Buffett (worth $82.1 billion) could afford would be Nashville, which Redfin calculated would cost $79.1 billion for 210,000 homes.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other hand, could afford to buy all of the 90,000 homes located in Long Beach, California with his $63 billion fortune, at an estimated cost of $61.3 billion, according to Redfin.

And Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could hypothetically buy the 100,000 homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for an estimated $19.4 billion, according to Redfin, since he's worth $21 billion.

As for newly minted billionaire Kylie Jenner, she could afford to buy all of the 1,500 homes in the community of Waikapu, Hawaii for $968.5 million, Redfin calculates.

