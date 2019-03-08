SpaceX completes historic Crew Dragon test flight for NASA with splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean

SpaceX splashed its Crew Dragon capsule into the Atlantic Ocean safely on Friday morning, completing the company's test flight to the International Space Station and moving the U.S. one step closer to being able to launch astronauts again.

This was the first time a privately-built spacecraft capable of carrying humans has visited the space station. Additionally, it has been nearly 50 years since the splash down of Apollo 9, which was the last spacecraft built for humans to return to the Atlantic Ocean.

"It was an incredible journey to get to this moment," SpaceX Director of Crew Mission Management Benjamin Reed said on NASA TV. "Fundamentally this is a great day for innovation, for SpaceX, for NASA – really, for the world."

Known as Demo-1, the mission is one of the final steps for Elon Musk's space company to receive NASA approval to fly astronauts on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon. NASA's Steve Stich, the deputy manager for the Commercial Crew program, said the flight's success "really sets us up well for the rest of the year."

"The vehicle really did better than we expected and then the rendezvous was phenomenal as we came in," Stich said.

While Demo-1 did not have any crew, in one of the seat's was a "lifelike" test device called Ripley in a SpaceX flight suit. Ripley, named after the main character of the 1979 movie "Alien," was equipped with sensors to provide SpaceX and NASA data about the spaceflight experience.

"Riley ... is going to give us a lot of important data for the accelerations both during the ascent phase and then the entry phase under the parachutes and then landing," Stich said.

Scheduled for July, SpaceX mission Demo-2 will carry the company's first two NASA astronauts. The U.S. has not launched its own astronauts since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011, relying on Russian rockets and capsules instead.

SpaceX collected Crew Dragon from the water about one hour after splash down.