When it comes figuring out how they'll pay for college, many families start by shying away from pricey private schools.

Yes, annual tuition plus room and board at four-year, private universities is much higher — $48,510, on average in the current academic year — compared with just $21,370 at public institutions, according to the College Board.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the net price way down.

Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

In fact, the top schools for financial aid all have sky-high sticker prices, yet their very generous aid packages make them surprisingly affordable, according to The Princeton Review.

"Don't make the tragic mistake of crossing an expensive school off your list of consideration," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best Value Colleges."

When it comes to offering aid, private schools typically have more money to spend, he added. In fact, "these schools become even more affordable than your home state university."

The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data collected from fall 2017 through summer 2018.

Here are the top 10: