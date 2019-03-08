The 10 cities where the most women outearn their partners

Today, almost half of working women in the U.S. — including 42 percent of working mothers — are their family's primary or sole breadwinner, according to a joint NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll. That's up from 37 percent in 2000.

Just looking at couples, the figure drops a little. In heterosexual relationships, 31 percent of women earn the same as or outearn their partners. In 1980, only 13 percent did, according to a study from the Pew Research Center.

Because women still earn far less than men, achieving breadwinner status within a dual-income household is more difficult. In 2017, the median annual wage for women, over the age of 25, was $32,679. Men earned $46,152, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data, which also estimated that women only make about 71 percent percent of what their male counterparts do.

About 70 percent of men and women believe that "being able to support a family financially is very important for a man to be a good partner," according to the same Pew Research Center study. Only a quarter of men held the same expectation of women, though 39 percent of women felt they needed to pitch in.

Given those attitudes it might not be surprising that there are no cities in the country where female breadwinners exist in more than 32 percent of couples, according to a new analysis MagnifyMoney did of microdata from the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census for the 50 largest metros in the country.

Below are the 10 cities with the most couples where women are the dominant earner.