More women held seats on boards last year — but progress has slowed, JP Morgan says

Female participation on corporate boards across the world improved last year, although more needs to be done to help women advance, according to a J.P. Morgan report on achieving gender balance.

The report — published ahead of International Women's Day on Friday — said that globally, women's share of board directorships crept up last year, with large American companies leading the way.

The proportion of female directors on boards in the U.S. increased to 22 percent in 2018, from 20.4 percent in 2017, the report said.

However, women found it harder to make headway at the executive level, and progress in that area "stalled" in 2018, the U.S. investment bank found. The number of female chief executive officers in Fortune 500 companies fell to five percent last year, from a record six percent in 2017, according to the report.

"Governments across the world, and now one U.S. state, California, have begun to implement legislation mandating gender diversity on corporate boards," the report said.

But "more work needs to be done to increase female representation at the executive level, including better disclosure," it said.