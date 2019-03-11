A day in the life of an H&R Block tax pro, who works 11-hour days during tax season

The tax deadline, April 15, is fast approaching. For most of us, that means added stress and one more item to cross off of our to-do lists. But what's crunch time like for the people on the other side — the ones preparing our taxes?

I decided to find out. I headed to a Manhattan-based H&R Block last April to spend the day with tax professional Kwame Matthews. Matthews has been preparing tax returns for six years now and estimates he's seen more than 500 clients at this point.

He not only prepares tax returns — he manages two H&R Block offices. That means leading two different teams of 20 to 25 employees. Being an office manager is kind of like running a small business, he tells me: He's in charge of things like ordering supplies, the office budget, managing employees and customer service.

Matthews works six days a week, year-round, but most H&R Block employees, about 80 percent, work just four to five months out of the year, during tax season.