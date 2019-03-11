"Eighty percent of the time, the person will say, 'Yes, I'm interested as long as my return doesn't get affected by it,'" Curtis said. "There's this persistent myth that you can't get as good returns with investing for impact."

But there is little evidence to back those fears, according to the latest research from Morningstar.

In 2018, sustainable funds outperformed benchmarks, with 63 percent landing in the top half of their categories, the investment research company found. Just 37 percent finished in the bottom half of their respective categories for the year.

What's more, that strong performance holds if you look at sustainable funds' track records' over three and five years, though 2018 was a record year. That's in contrast to broader stock market returns, which in 2018 were the worst since 2008. Bond market returns were the lowest since 2013.

"There's really no evidence out there that this is an underperforming way to invest," said Jon Hale, head of sustainable investing research at Morningstar.