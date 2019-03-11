Here's what to expect from the Mueller probe this week

New developments due this week in a handful of criminal cases connected to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe could help sketch a more detailed picture of the high-profile, yet highly secretive, investigation.

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort could receive more than a decade in cumulative prison time after his second and final sentencing hearing. Another Trump campaign leader, Manafort's former longtime aide Rick Gates, will reveal whether he is still providing information to the probe. And Trump's first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, will give a status update to the judge who had previously accused him of arguably selling out his own country.

Two deadlines are also set this week for Republican political operative Roger Stone, among the most recent of Trump's associates to be hit with charges in Mueller's probe of Russian meddling, and possible Trump-campaign collusion, during the 2016 election. Before new details about his upcoming trial can be hashed out, Stone's attorneys will have to explain how the re-release of his book, "The Myth of Russian Collusion," squares with his strict gag order in the case.

Mueller's busy week arrives amid persistent speculation that the investigation may be nearing its conclusion. Lawmakers of both parties on Capitol Hill have called for the summary findings of the investigation to be made public without redactions.

Since the start of the investigation, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has decried the probe as a "witch hunt."

Here's what's coming up this week: