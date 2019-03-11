This is how your employer can botch up your taxes

Sometimes your employer can derail your tax season.

Earlier this year, employees received their Form W-2 from their employers, detailing how much they earned, what they contributed to any retirement plan and how much was withheld in taxes.

You were supposed to get your W-2 by Jan. 31.

Early-bird filers tend to snap up this information and submit their returns as soon as possible.

Once in a while, those motivated taxpayers get a surprise in the mail sometime later: a corrected W-2 from their employer.

The upshot: You may have filed a return with the wrong data and may have to amend it.