This last-minute retirement savings deadline is fast approaching

You might want to add one more thing to your to-do list for Tax Day: topping off your retirement savings for 2018.

Even though that tax year has come and gone, you still have until April 15 to make your individual retirement account contributions for that year.

In 2018, you were able to put up to $5,500 in either a traditional or Roth IRA. If you're 50 or older, your limit for that year was $6,500.

If you want to add this to your tax to-do list for April 15, there are some things you need to keep in mind.