Three options strategies for the week: March 11, 2019

The Final Call: XLU, XLE & TLT
The Final Call: XLU, XLE & TLT   

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan outlined a put spread in the Energy ETF.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth outlined buying a call in the Utilities ETF.

Finally, Dan Nathan also broke down an April-July call calendar trade in Snap.

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long XLU March Put Spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. NKE long April put spread. XRT April put spread. Mike Khouw is long stock HAL. Mike is short TSLA (options)

