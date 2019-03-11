The 15 best business schools in the US, according to US News & World Report

Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a comprehensive ranking of the best business programs in the United States. For the past three years, Harvard has dominated the list.

U.S. News surveys over 2,054 programs and considers a wide range of factors, including peer assessments and starting salaries, to calculate its graduate school rankings.

Harvard Business School (HBS) has held onto the the number one spot on the U.S. News ranking of business schools with famous professors, impressive alumni statistics and an exclusive 10.4 percent acceptance rate. But this year, HBS was dethroned by a school with an equally stellar reputation but an acceptance rate that is almost double Harvard's.

Here are the 15 best MBA programs in the country and what it takes to get in, according to U.S. News: