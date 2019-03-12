At a D10 conference in 2012, Tim Cook shared a number of lessons he learned from Steve Jobs. What impressed the Apple CEO the most was Jobs' ability to change his mind, quickly and often.

"Steve would flip on something so fast that you would forget that he was the one taking the 180-degree polar opposite position the day before," he told the audience. "I saw it daily. This is a gift, because things do change, and it takes courage to change. It takes courage to say, 'I was wrong.' I think he had that."

Al Pittampalli, author of "Persuadable: How Great Leaders Change Their Minds to Change the World," is a consultant who has worked with leaders at NASA, Boeing and IBM. In an interview with Canadian Business, he argues that the smartest people "don't wait for that negative feedback to come to them, they hurry up and try to actually say, 'If I need to change my mind, I might as well do it sooner rather than later.'"

So the next time you make a decision, remember that it's okay to be a little "wishy-washy." The goal is to get it right. You can still take bold stances and hold strong opinions, but know that they can be temporary. That's the best way to ensure, as often as possible, that you'll actually get it right.

Jeff Haden is a speaker and author of the best-selling book, "The Motivation Myth: How High Achievers Really Set Themselves Up to Win." Follow him on Twitter @Jeff_Haden and LinkedIn @hadenjeff.

