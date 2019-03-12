VISIT CNBC.COM

Anna Wintour says this is the No. 1 mistake you should avoid when dressing for a job interview

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour knows a thing or two about how fashion can make or break your chances of impressing someone.

In a recent episode of her video series, "Go Ask Anna," the style icon is asked by a fan what one should wear to a job interview at Vogue.

Wintour, who has interviewed countless people for a position at the fashion bible, says that it's "so interesting to me how people dress when they come in for interviews. Sometimes you feel they're wearing clothes that they just brought that morning, or maybe the night before, and not something that in any way suits their personality and who they are."

She says that one of the biggest mistakes a job-seeker can make is wearing something that isn't truly representative of who you are. Your clothes, she says, should communicate how you see yourself, because regardless of where you're interviewing you need to remember that "we're not hiring your wardrobe."

Met Gala Chairperson Anna Wintour attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 
Taylor Hill | Getty Images
Met Gala Chairperson Anna Wintour attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. 

"Your wardrobe is not going to be doing the job for you," she says. "It's who you are."

Wintour recalls a young man who came in for an interview wearing a dress and carrying a handbag. She hired him on the spot, she says, and emphasized that "you have to dress for yourself."

"It's the same for any job that you might be going for," she says. "I think it doesn't do yourself a service to fake it."

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that the clothes you wear can also have a significant impact your performance at a job interview.

"Clothes do make you feel a certain way," she tells CNBC Make It, "and during an interview, you should feel good about yourself."

Before finalizing your outfit for an upcoming interview, Welch suggests doing some research to get a sense of the company's culture and dress code to be sure you don't stand out for the wrong reasons. "I know a Stanford grad who sat in the parking lot the day before his interview at a Seattle startup to check out what the employees were wearing," she says. "He really wanted the job — and he got it."

After doing your research, Welch says it's important that you narrow down your options to an outfit that doesn't conceal your individuality, but that also isn't too distracting or flashy.

"At the end of the day, and interview, you want people talking about your ideas after you leave, not your outfit," she says. "Keep that front of mind, and you'll look just fine."

