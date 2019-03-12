Anna Wintour says this is the No. 1 mistake you should avoid when dressing for a job interview

"Your wardrobe is not going to be doing the job for you," she says. "It's who you are."

Wintour recalls a young man who came in for an interview wearing a dress and carrying a handbag. She hired him on the spot, she says, and emphasized that "you have to dress for yourself."

"It's the same for any job that you might be going for," she says. "I think it doesn't do yourself a service to fake it."

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that the clothes you wear can also have a significant impact your performance at a job interview.

"Clothes do make you feel a certain way," she tells CNBC Make It, "and during an interview, you should feel good about yourself."

Before finalizing your outfit for an upcoming interview, Welch suggests doing some research to get a sense of the company's culture and dress code to be sure you don't stand out for the wrong reasons. "I know a Stanford grad who sat in the parking lot the day before his interview at a Seattle startup to check out what the employees were wearing," she says. "He really wanted the job — and he got it."

After doing your research, Welch says it's important that you narrow down your options to an outfit that doesn't conceal your individuality, but that also isn't too distracting or flashy.

"At the end of the day, and interview, you want people talking about your ideas after you leave, not your outfit," she says. "Keep that front of mind, and you'll look just fine."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Marie Claire's Anne Fulenwider on the workplace style tip she got from Barack Obama