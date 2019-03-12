Anna Wintour says this is the No. 1 mistake you should avoid when dressing for a job interview

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour knows a thing or two about how fashion can make or break your chances of impressing someone.
In a recent episode of her video series, "Go Ask Anna," the style icon is asked by a fan what one should wear to a job interview at Vogue.
Wintour, who has interviewed countless people for a position at the fashion bible, says that it's "so interesting to me how people dress when they come in for interviews. Sometimes you feel they're wearing clothes that they just brought that morning, or maybe the night before, and not something that in any way suits their personality and who they are."
She says that one of the biggest mistakes a job-seeker can make is wearing something that isn't truly representative of who you are. Your clothes, she says, should communicate how you see yourself, because regardless of where you're interviewing you need to remember that "we're not hiring your wardrobe."