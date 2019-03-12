Asia markets rise; pound jumps as Theresa May secures Brexit concession

Asian stocks got off to a strong start in Tuesday early trade, following a strong performance in U.S. markets overnight as tech shares turned in solid gains. Meanwhile, the pound jumped as British Prime Minister Theresa May managed to secure last minute support from the EU for her Brexit deal before it goes to a crucial vote on Tuesday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 1.7 percent in early trade, with most sectors putting in strong gains. The broader Topix rose 1.48 percent.
South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.99 percent.
In Australia, the ASX 200 was up 0.43 percent with most sectors trading higher. Oil stocks put in a strong showing, with shares of Santos surging 2.21 percent, Oil Search up 1 percent, and Woodside Petroleum rising 1.25 percent. Following last week's tumble, U.S. crude continued to recover this week, rising 0.33 percent on Tuesday morning to settle at $56.98. International benchmark Brent was up 0.33 percent to $66.80 a barrel.