Asia markets rise; pound jumps as Theresa May secures Brexit concession

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 200.64 points higher at 25,650.88 after falling more than 200 points. The S&P 500 gained 1.47 percent to end the day at 2,783.30, led by a 2.17 percent jump in the tech sector. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.02 percent to 7,558.06.

That snapped a five-day losing streak on Wall Street. Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales numbers on Monday also gave a boost to confidence, after a raft of weak December data.

Monday's moves come after the major indexes posted their worst weekly performances of 2019 amid growing concerns of a possible economic slowdown around the world.

After falling in the last eight sessions, the pound rose by as much as 1.1 percent and hit the day's high of $1.317, according to Reuters, as chances Britain will leave the group without a deal had narrowed.

Senior minister David Lidington announced Monday that May had clinched "legally binding" changes to her Brexit deal in her bid to win last minute support.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major peers, traded at 97.050 as of 8:39 a.m. HK/SIN, climbing from levels below 97.000 in the previous week. The Japanese yen fetched 111.35 to the dollar as of 8:40 a.m. HK/SIN, strengthening from levels around 111.70 last week. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7061.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this story.