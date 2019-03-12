US Treasury yields move higher amid optimism over UK's Brexit deal

At around 4:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6645 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0543 percent.

Sovereign debt was lower across the board in Europe with investor attention firmly focused on the Brexit deal in the U.K. British Members of Parliament (MPs) will vote Tuesday evening on whether to accept or reject Prime Minister Theresa May's deal ahead of the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU.

Equity markets got a slight boost after May got legally binding assurances from the EU over the most contentious part of the deal, the Irish backstop.

Back in the U.S., investors will be monitoring a NFIB survey at 6:00 a.m. ET and inflation numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is set to auction $24 billion worth of 10-year notes on Tuesday.