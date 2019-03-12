Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Eli Lilly

"New risks are rising... Brewers are increasingly integrating beer and soft drinks to compete better... Sugar taxes are also starting to take as much cash out of a bottler as Coke. PET taxes and regulation may drain even more... Retailers are adding pressure... A red flag. In 2018, Coca-Cola FEMSA put the Philippines back to KO, walked away from an expansion opportunity in Asia, and increased its dividend guidance... For bottlers in LatAm, the growth outlook is bleak without: (1) a functional beer strategy in Brazil and in other key markets; (2) better non-carb margins; and (3) stronger marketing... The list of KO-owned broken bottlers is growing, and there seems to be a shortage of buyers. Finally, more external management may be needed... Cracking the code on evening occasions may need external help... A culture change from an era of slowness, entitlement and waste toward speed is hard if most key posts are internal hires... We have five critical questions that need answers: see page 14. Downgrade to Hold on valuation... New flat EPS guidance implies a 22x PE, 20% above the 25-year MSCI global consumer staples average. We cut our DCF-driven TP to USD 50 (10% implied upside) from USD64 on lower earnings..."