Every option on the table to deliver democracy to Venezuela, Sec of State Pompeo says

The United States will continue to do whatever it takes to rid Venezuela of disputed leader Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC after delivering an address to the energy industry in Houston.

"As the president said, every option is on the table to deliver to the Venezuelan people the democracy they deserve. And then ultimately we'll build back an economy where they can again have the wealth that they have under their own feet," Pompeo said in an interview with CNBC's Brian Sullivan, referring to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

The U.S. has slapped a range of sanctions on Venezuela, including against state oil giant PDVSA, a critical source of revenue for Maduro's embattled government. Still, Maduro is clinging to power, sparking a series of deadly clashes and prolonging Venezuela's punishing economic crisis.

Asked whether military action is off the table, Pompeo said President Donald Trump has made it clear that the U.S. will achieve its goal of ensuring the success of the transition government led by opposition leader Juan Guaido. Every option remains available, and the U.S. will work with its allies to get the right outcome, he added.

"Now 50 plus countries have recognized that Maduro is illegitimate. It's time for him to go," Pompeo said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference.