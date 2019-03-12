Beware this 1 red flag personality trait. Harvard study says they can bleed you—and your money—dry

We all know at least person in the office who possesses all the traits of a toxic co-worker (i.e., they're lazy, acts superior to others, loves to gossip, etc.).

But one of the biggest red flag personality traits, according to a Harvard Business School study, is the constant need to spread negativity. In other words, they are a pain to be around and their actions can make everyone's workday utterly miserable.

The data, which observed more than 50,000 employees, found that this type of "toxic" co-worker is a major red flag because of their ability to drive other employees to quit their jobs, faster and frequently. They can "cause major organizational cost, including customer loss, loss of employee morale, increased turnover and loss of legitimacy among important external stakeholders," the researchers cited.

Additionally, the study found that a superstar performer, defined as "one that models desired values and delivers consistent performance" will save a company more than $5,300. But making an effort to reduce the negative behavior of their toxic peers (or immediately letting them go) will deliver even higher cost savings of up to $12,500.