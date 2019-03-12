A 10-year-old boy asked Qantas for advice on how to set up an airline — its CEO responded with a follow-up meeting

It's not unusual for companies to be inundated with messages from people looking for answers — what is rare, however, is for a CEO to personally respond to one. Yet one 10-year-old schoolboy appears to have succeeded, grabbing the attention of the boss behind one of Australia's largest airlines.

Alex Jacquot recently penned a letter to Qantas, the largest domestic and international air carrier in Australia, to ask CEO Alan Joyce, what advice he'd give to get an airline company off the ground.

Jacquot appealed to the CEO to "please take me seriously," when asking Joyce on what it takes to be a CEO and on advancing a business.

"I have already started some stuff like what type of planes I'll need, flight numbers, catering and more," Jacquot said in a letter that's gone viral since being posted on Twitter Monday.

Describing himself as the co-founder and CEO of prospective airline "Oceania Express," Jacquot claimed in the letter that he had already hired several members of staff, including a vice CEO, a chief financial officer, a head of maintenance, and head of legal.

Now, he was looking for what to do next, asking Qantas for general tips on launching an airline, along with queries such as concerns surrounding sleep on flights that have a duration of over 20 hours.

"Seeing as it is the school holidays, I have more time to work. But I don't have anything to do (that I can think of). Do you have any ideas of what I can do? Seeing as you are the CEO of Qantas, I thought I'd ask you," Jacquot said.

Of course, the handwritten letter found itself in the hands of the airline's boss.