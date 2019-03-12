US futures slightly higher after tech rally, amendments to Brexit deal

U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday morning, with Wall Street set to extend the strong gains seen in the previous session.

At 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up more than 50 points, pointing to a higher open of 71 points. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher too.

Stocks rose on Monday as strong gains in tech firms like Apple and Facebook offset a steep decline in Boeing. Better-than-expected January U.S. retail sales numbers also gave a boost to confidence, after a raft of weak December data.

Monday's moves came after U.S. major indexes posted their worst weekly performances of 2019 amid growing concerns of a possible economic slowdown around the world.

Stocks in Asia Tuesday got a slight boost after British Prime Minister Theresa May got legally binding assurances from the EU over the most contentious part of the deal, the Irish backstop.